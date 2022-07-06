Incessant Rainfall Ravages Coastal Karnataka, Red Alert Continues in 3 Districts

Due to extreme rainfall in Bantwal taluk, a portion of land slid, killing one labourer in Mukkuda Panjikallu village of Dakshina Kannada. However, the NDRF were able to rescue three others who were trapped inside the debris. An initial investigation suggested that the landslide occurred due to incessant rainfall and wiped out a temporary shed constructed for workers at a rubber plantation.

In Dakshina Kannada’s Moodabidiri, a compound wall of MTE engineering college collapsed during heavy rainfall, damaging three cars that were parked nearby.