Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Climbs to 34, Weather Hampering Rescue Efforts

In Manipur's Noney district, a landslide at the Territorial Army Camp has killed 34 people, officials said on Saturday, 2 July, NDTV reported.

23 jawans are among those who have lost their lives.

While 13 personnel of the Territorial Army and five civilians have been rescued so far, 28 people are still missing.

The first landslide occurred on Wednesday night where a company of the 107 Territorial Army (TA) was deployed at a construction site near the Tupul yard railway construction site, raising questions about the construction of a rail line in a landslide prone area.