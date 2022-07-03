Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Climbs to 34, Weather Hampering Rescue Efforts
23 jawans are among those who have lost their lives.
In Manipur's Noney district, a landslide at the Territorial Army Camp has killed 34 people, officials said on Saturday, 2 July, NDTV reported.
While 13 personnel of the Territorial Army and five civilians have been rescued so far, 28 people are still missing.
The first landslide occurred on Wednesday night where a company of the 107 Territorial Army (TA) was deployed at a construction site near the Tupul yard railway construction site, raising questions about the construction of a rail line in a landslide prone area.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had visited the disaster site earlier this week on Friday and has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the deceased.
Additionally, Rs 50,000 compensation has been announced for all injured.
Officials also blame the weather for the delay in rescue work.
"As officials are facing difficulties due to rains and other factors, a Through Wall Radar is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried under debris," an official release said.
(With inputs from NDTV and the Indian Express.)
