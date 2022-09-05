Kerala Tattoo Artist Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault Reopens 'Inkfected' Studio

In June, one of the survivors filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the bail granted to the tattoo artist.

The petitioner submitted that the investigation in the case against him was in an advanced stage and that if the accused continued to be on bail, he might tamper with the evidence and sabotage the investigation. There was every chance of him influencing or intimidating the witnesses in the case.

Complaints against Sujeesh resurrected the #MeToo movement in Kerala and opened the floodgates for a shockingly high number of women who came out with their experiences of sexual abuse at beauty parlours, psychologists, and in the film industry.