Nun Alleges She Was Tortured, Taken to Psychiatric Hosp After Graft Complaint

Sister Elsina is a 45-year old nun who was born and raised in Mangaluru. A Malayali, her father is from Kozhikode and mother is from Alappuzha. She used to work as a teacher and later headmistress at a school run by another congregation in Kodagu.

“It has been just three months since I came to the convent of Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy. I have been a nun for the past 25 years. For quite some time, I’ve witnessed some discrepancies at the convent, and I wrote about this to the Karnataka Women’s Commission. The nuns at the convent forced me to withdraw the complaint to the Women’s Commission, and when I refused, I sensed some moves were being planned against me. This made me shoot a video in which I described the threat to my life which I have shared with my nephew,” Sister Elsina told TNM.

The nun alleged that she was subjected to severe torture at the convent at 7 pm on 31 May.