Bishop Franco Case: Court Failed To Protect a Nun Against Power – Sister Lucy

While Sister Lucy is in the forefront of this fight, she also has her own ongoing struggle with the court and the congregation in Kerala, that has so far taken over three years.

The Kerala High Court, on 14 July 2021, had orally suggested to Sister Lucy that she may have to vacate the convent in Wayanad in view of her security, as she was no longer a member of the FCC.

The convent had accused Sister Lucy of indiscipline, claiming she had been writing poems, publishing books, driving a car and supporting the survivor in the Franco case.

But Sister Lucy argues that even as a nun, she should have the freedom of conscience to demand justice for an outraged fellow nun.

Sister Lucy had told the court that she had challenged the order of eviction against her before a civil court, which is expected to come up for hearing in February 2022. Till that is decided, she said she wished to continue staying at the convent.

The court, however, said the only plea before it was for police protection and it was willing to grant the same as long as she was not staying at the convent.

Sister Lucy, who has served at the convent for over 40 years, explained that while it has been "extremely risky" to stay at the convent where she is shunned by all, she believes she should not be evicted.

“The nuns here consider speaking to me as a sin, so I am ostracised. But it has become the norm to throw out anyone who speaks up against the congregation, even if we have truth on our side," she said.