Kerala BJP President K Surendran Booked by Crime Branch in 2021 Bribery Case

The police complaint against Surendran was filed by Left Democratic Front candidate VV Rameshan, based on Sundara’s allegations. A local court then directed the police to register a case against Surendran and two other BJP leaders, according to the Election Commission rules. In September of last year, Surendran was questioned by Crime Branch officials in Kasaragod.

Later, when he was asked to produce his mobile phone, Surendran had said that he does not possess a phone. But it was reportedly found that a mobile phone was still used by him back then.

The Crime Branch also found that some statements given by Surendran were contradictory.