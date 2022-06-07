Man Arrested From Tamil Nadu for Bomb Threat to RSS Offices in Karnataka, UP

A UP Anti-Terrorism Squad team will bring the suspect to Lucknow on transit remand.
Piyush Rai
India
A man associated with the RSS was added in a WhatsApp group where a discussion regarding bomb blasts at RSS offices was taking place, as per the press note.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested a man named Raj Mohammad, a resident of Puddukottai district in Tamil Nadu, for a bomb threat to six Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices including two in Uttar Pradesh.

As per a press note released on Tuesday, 7 June, by UP ATS, their team will bring the suspect to Lucknow on transit remand.

A man associated with the RSS was added in a WhatsApp group where a discussion regarding bomb blasts at RSS offices was taking place, as per the press note.

The information was then passed to UP ATS.

