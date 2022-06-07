Karnataka Congress MLA Asks Hijabi Muslim Students To Visit Pakistan, Saudi

Speaking about the hijab controversy, UT Khader, senior leader of the Karnataka Congress and MLA of Mangaluru, advised the protesting female Muslim students of Mangalore University College to take the legal route, instead of protesting. He also asked them to visit Islamic countries to understand and acknowledge the culture of Indian democracy.

Lashing out at the pro-hijab protesters, the Congress leader asked them to visit Pakistan, Saudi Arabia or any other foreign country in order to understand India’s beauty and culture, in contrast. He also advised them to not take the liberty one enjoys as per the Indian constitution for granted.