Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actor-Producer Vijay Babu in Rape Case

(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, assault, violence)

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, 22 June, granted anticipatory bail to actor-producer Vijay Babu in a rape case, subject to conditions.

The actor-producer is accused of raping a young actor and is also booked for publicly revealing her identity on social media.

Days ago, an older petition filed by Vijay's wife in May 2018 surfaced, which accused him of assaulting her.