Thamirabarani: 1155 BC 'Civilisation' in Tamil Nadu Benefits Dravidian Politics

On 9 September, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced with conviction, “It is the government’s task to scientifically prove that the history of the Indian subcontinent should begin from the Tamil landscape.” He was speaking in the TN Legislative Assembly, after new archeological evidence, confirmed by Texas based Beta Analytic Testing Laboratory, revealed that rice and soil found in a pot excavated from Shivakalai, in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, date back to 1155 BC.

Archeologically, the findings are exciting as they reveal that there could have been an urban civilisation in Southern India, similar to the Indus Valley Civilisation that existed in the North, a few centuries earlier.

Interestingly, this discovery has also given a new impetus to Dravidian politics in the state.

Here’s how.