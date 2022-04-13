Eshwarappa & BC Votes: Why BJP Wants the Minister Accused of Abetting Suicide

But, for the party, Eshwarappa is a leader who cannot easily be shunned.

He represents Kuruba (shepherd) caste, classified as Backward Class (BC) in Karnataka, which the BJP leadership has been trying to woo, to distance the party from the tag of being an organisation propped-up by Lingayats, Vokkaligas, and Brahmins. With former Chief Minister and Congressman Siddaramaiah being seen as an undisputed leader of the backward classes in Karnataka, for the BJP, Eshwarappa is an OBC leader who can garner votes.