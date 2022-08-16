Shivamogga Unrest: 4 Arrested for Stabbing Amid Savarkar Poster Row

Two groups belonging to different communities clashed with each other over posters of Tipu Sultan and VD Savarkar in Shivamogga on Independence Day. Section 144 has been imposed till 18 August 2022.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Reporter: Ananth Shreyas
Video Editor: Pawan Kumar and Rajbir Singh
Four individuals were arrested in a case pertaining to the stabbing of one Prem Singh in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Tuesday, 16 August.
Meanwhile, Alok Kumar, ADGP Law and Order, informed that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the entire city for three days after a row erupted over a poster of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on the 76th Independence Day.
Speaking to the media, Singh's relative, Govind Bharati, said, "He (Prem Singh) was closing the shop and was returning home. He was targeted because he was Hindu and was wearing a tilak."
A case of attempt to murder was registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and four accused identified as Nadeem, Abdul, Jabi Ullah, and Tanveer were taken into custody.
Further, Jabi Ullah, who was arrested at 3 am, was shot in his leg when he allegedly tried to assault a police official who went to detain him, the police said on Tuesday. The suspect is now receiving medical treatment at a government hospital.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited Singh at the hospital and spoke to his family members. The minister said that "fanatical and radical forces" were behind the incident.
"Nobody should take the law into their own hands at any cost. What's wrong with installing a poster of Savarkar? He fought for the freedom of the country," Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He also said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the police have taken all the measures to maintain peace, adding that "the incident should not have happened. I have ordered strict action against miscreants and those trying to disturb peace," news agency PTI reported.
ADGP Alok Kumar said that pillion riders below the age of 40 will not be allowed to ride. He added that sector-wise patrolling will also be done for the next three days.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa alleged that Muslim "goons" were fomenting tensions in Shivamogga.
The former Karnataka minister, who was asked to resign from the state Cabinet following allegations of abetment of suicide of a contractor, also said that Hindu society was not weak, and if it wanted, it would ensure that Muslim "goons" do not survive.
"The government is making all attempts to maintain peace, I'm not saying all Hindus and Muslims are involved in such things. Hindu society is strong, it is not weak. If Hindu society really stands up, Muslim goondas will not survive, but Hindus don't want to take law into hands and wants government to take action," he said.
He also advised elders of the Muslim community to advise youngsters to not indulge in vandalism.
He also alleged that the husband of a Congress corporator in Shivamogga was involved in the incident of Savarkar's photo being torn up.
On Monday, a case of stabbing was reported in the Gandhi Bazaar area of the city. The stabbing victim, identified as Prem Singh, was shifted to a local hospital for further treatment, and the motive behind the attack was not immediately ascertained.
Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, used to work in a textile shop in Shivamogga.
Several right-wing activists had put up a poster of Savarkar at the Ameer Ahmed circle. In protest, a few Muslim youth allegedly tried to remove the poster in the presence of police force.
As per reports, a group of people also attempted to install a poster of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler, in place of the Savarkar poster.
Right-wing outfits in the state have demonstrated against celebrating Tipu Sultan in the last few years, touting him as a "Hindu traitor."
A probe to investigate any link between the two instances was underway on Monday.
Groups of BJP and Hindutva supporters staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's picture, urging action against the other group for insulting their icon.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
