Shivamogga Unrest: 4 Arrested for Stabbing Amid Savarkar Poster Row

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited Singh at the hospital and spoke to his family members. The minister said that "fanatical and radical forces" were behind the incident.

"Nobody should take the law into their own hands at any cost. What's wrong with installing a poster of Savarkar? He fought for the freedom of the country," Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the police have taken all the measures to maintain peace, adding that "the incident should not have happened. I have ordered strict action against miscreants and those trying to disturb peace," news agency PTI reported.

ADGP Alok Kumar said that pillion riders below the age of 40 will not be allowed to ride. He added that sector-wise patrolling will also be done for the next three days.