‘What’s Wrong With Saffronising Education?' Asks India’s Vice President Naidu

India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday, 19 March, asked what was wrong in saffronising education and expressed the need to go back to “our roots” and “traditional wisdom”, while rejecting “the colonial mindset”.

Naidu said this in his address, after inaugurating the South Asian Institute of Peace and Reconciliation at the Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.

Asking for the rejection of the Macaulay system of education in the 75th year of India’s Independence, Naidu said that the system imposed a foreign language as the medium of education in the country and confined education to the elite.