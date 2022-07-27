6 Muslim Men Dressed as 'Seers' Beaten Up by Hindutva Group Members, Case Filed

Six men dressed as 'seers', who were travelling with Nandi bulls while begging, were beaten up by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal workers with sticks in Bihar's Hajipur on Tuesday, 26 July. In a video of the same, which has gone viral, a Bajrang Dal worker can be heard saying that the six men were actually Muslim.

The six men, identified as Karim Ahmed (38), Syed Ali (40), Hassan (30), Mehboob (32), Haleem Ahmed (35), and Subrati (30), were arrested and later released on a Personal Recognisance (PR) bond.

Meanwhile, the six Nandi bulls were sent to a gaushala.