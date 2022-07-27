6 Muslim Men Dressed as 'Seers' Beaten Up by Hindutva Group Members, Case Filed

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20196 Muslim Men Dressed as 'Seers' Beaten Up by Hindutva Group Members, Case Filed

Police registered a case of disrupting communal harmony against the Bajrang Dal district president.
The Quint
India
Published:

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Six men dressed as 'seers', who were travelling with Nandi bulls while begging, were beaten up by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal workers with sticks in Bihar's Hajipur on Tuesday, 26 July. In a video of the same, which has gone viral, a Bajrang Dal worker can be heard saying that the six men were actually Muslim.

The six men, identified as Karim Ahmed (38), Syed Ali (40), Hassan (30), Mehboob (32), Haleem Ahmed (35), and Subrati (30), were arrested and later released on a Personal Recognisance (PR) bond.

Meanwhile, the six Nandi bulls were sent to a gaushala.

Further, in the case of the beating of the men, the local police registered a case of disrupting communal harmony and under the IT Act against National Bajrang Dal district president Veer Singh alias Aryan Singh and other unidentified persons.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged by Sub-Inspector Gaurav Srivastava at Hajipur Nagar police station.

Reportedly, the members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal found the men suspicious and interrogated them. On finding that they were Muslims, they began attacking them.

After the police reached the spot, the Bajrang Dal men threw punches in front of them as well. Later, all of them were brought to the police station.

There, the Muslim men said that they have been doing this work for years and that their ancestors also used to beg with Nandi bulls, as per their tradition.

