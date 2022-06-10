Afghan Model, YouTuber Arrested by Taliban for ‘Disrespecting’ the Quran
Amnesty International criticised the arrest as an attack on the right to freedom of expression.
The Taliban arrested an Afghan model and YouTuber, Ajmal Haqiqi, along with three of his colleagues, on Thursday, 9 June, for allegedly disrespecting Islam and the Quran.
Haqiqi, known for his fashion shows and modelling events, posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he was seen laughing over a colleague, Ghulam Sakhi – who uses his speech impediment for humour – reciting the verses of the Quran in a comical manner, reported Hindustan Times.
On 5 June, Haqiqi uploaded another video in which he was seen apologising for the jokes.
However, the Taliban arrested Haqiqi and his colleagues on 7 June as “no one is allowed to insult Quranic Verses or saying of the Prophet Muhammed.”
Later that day, the Taliban released a video 'confession' of Haqiqi in which he was seen apologising again.
‘Blatant Attack on Right to Freedom of Expression’
Reacting to the arrest, Amnesty International, an NGO focused on human rights, urged the Taliban to “immediately and unconditionally” release Haqiqi and his colleagues.
The NGO said in a statement that by detaining the four of them and “coercing them into apologising,” the Taliban has “undertaken a blatant attack on the right to freedom of expression.”
A statement released by Amnesty International on 8 June said, "The Taliban must immediately and unconditionally release the YouTubers and end their continued censorship of those who wish to freely express their ideas."
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
