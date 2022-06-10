Afghan Model, YouTuber Arrested by Taliban for ‘Disrespecting’ the Quran

The Taliban arrested an Afghan model and YouTuber, Ajmal Haqiqi, along with three of his colleagues, on Thursday, 9 June, for allegedly disrespecting Islam and the Quran.

Haqiqi, known for his fashion shows and modelling events, posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he was seen laughing over a colleague, Ghulam Sakhi – who uses his speech impediment for humour – reciting the verses of the Quran in a comical manner, reported Hindustan Times.

On 5 June, Haqiqi uploaded another video in which he was seen apologising for the jokes.