Wall Painting By Hindu Jagran Manch Prohibits Non-Hindu Shops Near Unnao Temples

After Muslim vendors were prohibited from conducting businesses around temple premises in Karnataka, a wall painting by the Hindu Jagran Manch, a Hindu activist group affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has forbidden the setting up of non-Hindu shops around temples in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The wall painting urges one to pay attention to cleanliness, says 'Jaago Hindu Jaago (Wake up Hindus)'.