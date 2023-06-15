'New Muslim League': BJP's Dig After Karnataka Govt Repeals Anti-Conversion Law

"Do you want Hindus to be wiped out? Conversion Mafia has influenced Siddaramaiah and his cabinet to withdraw “Anti Conversion Law” which was introduced by BJP," tweeted senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) after the Congress government in Karnataka decided to repeal the controversial Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, popularly called the anti-conversion act.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Cabinet made the decision in a meeting held on Thursday, 15 June. "The anti-conversion act was repealed as the Cabinet found it to be unconstitutional," a source told The Quint.