'Undemocratic': Citizens Reject Karnataka's Anti-Conversion Bill

"In accordance with Islam, it is said, for you is your religion, and for me is my religion," political analyst Dr Syed Asad Abbas told The Quint.

"This means that any form of forceful conversion will be considered null and void," he added.

The political analyst also questioned the timing of the bill, which was passed in the Assembly bill three days before Christmas.

Pointing out the technical errors in the bill, Dr Chaitanya Pradeep, professor at Christ University in Bengaluru, said: "In this bill, any individual can be a complainant. In case of other laws, ‘victims’ are complainants."

"Are we qualified to question other’s right to convert to another religion?" he asked.