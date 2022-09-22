Karnataka: Migrants Welcome Kannada, But Question Newly Proposed Language Bill

Just a few days after the opposition protested against 'Hindi Diwas' celebrations, on 14 September, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his "government is not just committed to safeguarding Kannada, but is also planning to promoting it."

Now, With the aim of giving more attention to Kannada speaking domiciles, the Bommai government is all set to table the Kannada Language Comprehensive Bill in the state's Legislative Assembly.

The bill which has a total of 58 recommendations proposes that Kannada be used as the state's official language for all communication and bills that are presented in the state legislature.