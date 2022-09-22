Karnataka: Migrants Welcome Kannada, But Question Newly Proposed Language Bill

Karnataka likely to enact a law for making Kannada mandatory, Chief Minister Bommai might table the bill soon.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BSBommai)
Just a few days after the opposition protested against 'Hindi Diwas' celebrations, on 14 September, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his "government is not just committed to safeguarding Kannada, but is also planning to promoting it."
Now, With the aim of giving more attention to Kannada speaking domiciles, the Bommai government is all set to table the Kannada Language Comprehensive Bill in the state's Legislative Assembly.
The bill which has a total of 58 recommendations proposes that Kannada be used as the state's official language for all communication and bills that are presented in the state legislature.
The proposed Kannada Language Comprehensive Development bill mandates that Kannada be taught as a functional language to higher, technical, and professional students who do not have background of the language.
According to 2011 census, 36 percent of Bengaluru urban’s population comes from other states domiciles of which have no or very little knowledge of Kannada language. Now, with the new rule mandating them to learn, several migrants have questioned, to whom exactly the rule applies.
Speaking to The Quint, IT-professional turned Kannada activist Arun Javgal of Kannada Rakshna Vedike said, "The government celebrates Hindi Diwas celebrations but nothing substantial is being done for Kannada. We welcome what the government is doing in terms of the bill. But they have ensured that everything is done according to the Constitution. If the law is challenged in the court, then it would defeat the purpose."
Meanwhile, a private businessman in the paint and construction industry claimed that such decision would result in disastrous consequences for Bengaluru.
Hemant Kumar, in an interaction with The Quint, said that since more than 80 percent of the workforce in this sector are migrants, it would be difficult for businesses to function if government starts to penalise them.
Earlier, there has been instances where nameplates, banking documents, government brochures, and banners were not in Kannada, making it difficult for the native consumer to comprehend what is being conveyed.
In response, pro-Kannada activists had either blackened the sign boards or had sat in protests demanding action from the government.
The Bommai government's bill will also mandate that all lower courts and quasi-judicial bodies make Kannada as their medium of proceedings.
Meanwhile, as the government wishes to push its pro-Kannada narrative a year before the elections, the activist groups fighting for Kannada language feel that the bill might push the cause further behind if it is not framed properly.
