Caste Discrimination at IIT-Madras? Asst Professor Complains to OBC Commission

At 22 years, Vipin P Veetil travelled across Europe on an Erasmus Mundus post graduate scholarship. At 31, he finished his PhD in economics from George Mason University, Virginia and by the age of 33, he was a post doctoral fellow at Sorbonne University in Paris.

Despite his impressive academic track record, the most difficult question Veetil faced within one month of joining IIT-Madras in 2019, as an assistant professor in the department of humanities and social sciences, was - “What is your caste?”

Veetil recalls that the question was put to him by a professor of economics who had taught at IIT-M for over 10 years.

This and other such incidents led the IIT-Madras faculty member, to resign on 1 July 2021. Alleging caste discrimination, Veetil told The Quint in an exclusive interview, “In IIT-M, you can be blind about your caste but others may not be blind about it. They will know or would want to know”.