'Homesickness & Depression': Police Recovers IIT Madras Engineer's Suicide Note

Chennai police recovered an 11-page suicide note from the apartment of project assistant at IIT-Madras who was found dead at the hockey field on campus late on Thursday, 1 July.

As per the note, which was largely illegible, homesickness and depression had pushed the man in his mid-twenties to take his life, Times of India reported.

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Unnikrishnan Nair, had completed his master’s degree in his home town and moved into a three-bedroom apartment at Velachery, where the note was found.