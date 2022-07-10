Hyderabad Cop Allegedly Rapes Woman, Absconds After Being Booked

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape, violence)

A case has been registered against a police officer in Secunderabad for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and threatening the wife of an employee at his farmhouse.

The woman had said in her complaint that Nageshwar Rao, Circle Inspector/SHO of Maredpally police station, barged into her home, raped her, attacked her husband, and threatened them with a revolver. He then kidnapped them on the intervening night of 7 and 8 July.

The inspector, who has been booked under various sections, including rape and attempt to murder, has been absconding since the case was filed against him. The police have formed special teams to arrest Nageshwar Rao, who has also been placed under suspension.