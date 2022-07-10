Hyderabad Cop Allegedly Rapes Woman, Absconds After Being Booked

The Hyderabad Police has formed special teams to nab the missing Inspector Nageshwar Rao, who is accused of raping a woman.
(Image: The News Minute)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape, violence)
A case has been registered against a police officer in Secunderabad for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and threatening the wife of an employee at his farmhouse.
The woman had said in her complaint that Nageshwar Rao, Circle Inspector/SHO of Maredpally police station, barged into her home, raped her, attacked her husband, and threatened them with a revolver. He then kidnapped them on the intervening night of 7 and 8 July.
The inspector, who has been booked under various sections, including rape and attempt to murder, has been absconding since the case was filed against him. The police have formed special teams to arrest Nageshwar Rao, who has also been placed under suspension.
The police said in a press release that Inspector Nageshwar Rao had arrested a man accused in a case in 2018, and later, hired him at his farmhouse as an employee.
The incident came to light after the man's wife filed a complaint at the Vanasthalipuram police station on 8 July, saying that while her husband was working at Inspector Nageshwar Rao's farmhouse, she was forcibly brought to the inspector's agricultural land without the knowledge of her husband.
Later on, when the woman told her husband about the same, he called the inspector and asked him not to disturb his family, failing which, he would inform the inspector's wife about his behaviour. At the time, the woman's complaint says, the inspector apologised.
Later, the woman's complaint adds, that an inspector, a sub-inspector, and some constables barged into their home and took her husband to the task force office. She alleged in her complaint that the police beat up her husband and threatened to file a false case against him.
On 7 July, at 9.30 pm, Inspector Nageshwar Rao trespassed into their home in Vanasthalipuram, beat the woman up, and raped her, she said in her complaint. Her husband reached home, kicked the door open, and began to beat the inspector with a stick.
The woman also alleged that the inspector threatened to file a false case against the couple for running a 'brothel' if they did not leave Hyderabad. The couple was bundled up in his vehicle and they began to travel towards Ibrahimpatnam. On the way, in the early hours of 8 July, the car met with an accident, which was when the couple managed to escape.
Based on the woman's complaint, a case of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and sections under the Arms Act has been registered against the police officer at Vanasthalipuram police station under the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)
