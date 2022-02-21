Kashmir’s Acid Attack Victims: Why Is Violence Against Women Rising?

On 22 October 2021, Shameem Ahmad Kumar was accompanying his handicapped son to a hospital in Srinagar. Around 2 pm, Kumar received a call from home in the southern Shopian district. The caller said that Kumar’s 17-year-old daughter (name withheld) was being driven to a hospital in Srinagar after a boy attacked her with acid.

By the time Kumar reached Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, his daughter was inside the operation theatre. Upon inquiring about her daughter’s condition, Kumar was informed that she had suffered burn injuries on her face, shoulders and arms.

The girl, a class 8 student, was attacked by a person near her home at the Kral-Chak village in Shopian district in October last year. Three days later, the attacker was arrested and remains under detention.