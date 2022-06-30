Assam Flood Situation Worsens, Over 31 Lakh Affected

The number of affected population increased to 31.54 lakh in 26 districts as against the previous day's 24.92 lakh.

The Brahmaputra at many places including Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara were flowing above the danger level though most other rivers showed a receding trend.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual conference with Deputy Commissioners on Thursday and asked them to provide relief and ensure the rehabilitation of affected people at the earliest.