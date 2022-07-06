7 Feared Dead, At Least 4 Missing as Landslides, Flash Floods Thrash Himachal

Over 25 workers at the Malana power project in the district were rescued from a building after it was left damaged amid the flash floods.

In Kullu's Manikaran, officials say that at least four people have been washed away, and three persons are feared drowned amid heavy rains.

Sudesh Mokhta, the director of State Disaster Management indicated that the people went missing following "the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am," news agency PTI reported.

He added that the team involved in the rescue operations was facing disruption due to scattered landslides.

A bridge across river Parvati and a camping site was also left damaged.

Meanwhile, the floodgates of Larje and Pandoh dams are being opened and the people living in downstream areas have been put on a high alert.

(With inputs from PTI.)