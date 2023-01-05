Girls Forced to Use Boys’ Washrooms for Five Months in Chennai School

One of the parents who wasn’t aware about the UTI feared that her daughter was sexually assaulted and rushed her to the hospital. “She was crying in the hospital, but was eventually relieved to know that her seven-year-old daughter had only developed an infection,” the source said.

In an attempt to avoid any unfortunate encounters or infections, a majority of girl students had resorted to controlling their urge to pee during school hours. “Many of the girls from classes 6-8 refused to pee in school. They would rush home to pee because they were either uncomfortable given how dirty the toilets were or afraid that boys would walk in. The whole school was using the same toilets,” the source added.