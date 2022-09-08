22-Yr-Old Girl Student Dies by Suicide in Noida After Failing NEET-UG Exam
The police found out that Sampada had failed in the NEET exam after enquiring from her kin.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A 22-year-old girl named Sampada died by suicide after jumping from the 19th floor of Aman Society at Sector-151 in Greater Noida. As per the police, the student was stressed after failing the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.
Knowledge Park police station incharge Vinod Kumar said that the deceased lived with her family in the 5th tower of the residential society. On Thursday, 8 September, Sampada reached the 19th floor of the 7th tower and jumped from there, police said. She died on the spot due to severe head injury.
The police found out that Sampada had failed in the NEET exam after enquiring from her kin. She was very worried about her career, they added. At present, Sampada's family members are not ready to interact with the media.
This comes just hours after a 19-year-old student living in Chennai’s Tirumullaivail, identified as Lakshmana Swetha, died by suicide around 3:30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, after she failed to clear the NEET-UG exam.
Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the father and brother of Anitha, a NEET aspirant from Tamil Nadu who had died by suicide in 2017, which had triggered the controversy over the NEET exams. The father and brother walked with Gandhi as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.