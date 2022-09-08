22-Yr-Old Girl Student Dies by Suicide in Noida After Failing NEET-UG Exam

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A 22-year-old girl named Sampada died by suicide after jumping from the 19th floor of Aman Society at Sector-151 in Greater Noida. As per the police, the student was stressed after failing the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

Knowledge Park police station incharge Vinod Kumar said that the deceased lived with her family in the 5th tower of the residential society. On Thursday, 8 September, Sampada reached the 19th floor of the 7th tower and jumped from there, police said. She died on the spot due to severe head injury.

The police found out that Sampada had failed in the NEET exam after enquiring from her kin. She was very worried about her career, they added. At present, Sampada's family members are not ready to interact with the media.