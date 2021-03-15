‘100 Cr Allocated For Govt School Toilet Upkeep After My Petition’

On 12 March, I visited a government school in central Bengaluru and found broken doors and blocked toilets in the toilet building.

In Karnataka, there are approximately 49,000 government schools. In most of these schools, the conditions are similar, because while they have toilet buildings, maintenance is very poor as there aren’t any sufficient funds or cleaning staff/cleaning material.

I have surveyed over 300 schools in the state, and so that sanitation is improved and toilets maintained, I started a petition on Change.org for the Karnataka government to allocated separate funds for toilet maintenance and water connections in government schools.