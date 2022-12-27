Could Gali Janardhana Reddy Spell Rout for BJP the Way Yediyurappa's KJP Did?

Gali Janardhana Reddy is known as the shrewd half of Ballari's 'Reddy Brothers'. He and his two siblings – Gali Somasekhara Reddy and Gali Karunakara Reddy – were once the Bharatiya Janata Party's power centres.

Now, Janardhana Reddy has launched a new party – Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha – and is expected to contest against the BJP in 2023 Assembly elections.

The last time a BJP stalwart launched a political party to oppose the saffron party in polls, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was at its helm. Yediyurappa's Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) cut into the BJP's vote share and allowed the Congress to rout the party in 2013 Assembly election. Ironically, the 'Yediyurappa factor' was complemented by a smaller political party started by Gali Janardhana Reddy's associate and current BJP Minister B Sriramulu. Badavara Shramikara Raitara Congress which was floated by Sriramulu in 2011, too had cut into the BJP's seat-share.

Can Gali Janardhana Reddy, who claims to have a 'father-son' relationship with Yediyurappa, repeat this history?