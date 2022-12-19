Maharashtra-Karnataka Dispute: Unrest in Belagavi Days After Shah Plays Pacifier

What happened? Members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), a pro-Maharashtra political outfit in Belagavi, were detained over allegedly breaching Section 144 for holding an event at the Lele Ground in Shivaji Colony area. It is routine for MES members to hold a congregation on the first day of the Karnataka Assembly session being held in Belagavi to protest against the town being treated as the 'second capital' of the state despite being 'disputed'.

Members of the MES, along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers from Satara and Sangli, who were traveling for the event, were stopped at the Kognoli Toll Plaza near the border, following which they staged protests there.

Why was the event being held? "They treat Belagavi as the second capital of the state. We always hold this congregation ahead of the Assembly session not just to protest, but to send out a message that we disapprove of it. But the police imposed Section 144 and detained our people," Gunwant Patil, a functionary of the MES told The Quint.

"About 40 people have been taken into custody so far, including seven-eight women," he added.