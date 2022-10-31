‘Cash for Police Posting’ Row: Karnataka Govt Under Fire, What Is the New Scam?

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Karnataka has been under continuous attack, facing one corruption allegation after another.

In the latest controversy, a minister of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government made the error of talking about the cash police officers have to pay for postings.

Faced with heat from the Opposition, Karnataka CM Bommai on Sunday, October 30, said he will instruct the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the case related to the death of police official, KH Nandish, who reportedly died of a heart attack.