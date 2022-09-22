'Clarify That Jagan Mohan Reddy Is Not Permanent President': EC to YSRCP

The Election Commission on Wednesday, 21 September, sent a notice to Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress Party asking it to make a "clear and categorical public announcement" that Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not its permanent president amid media reports suggesting that Reddy has been made the party's permanent president.

The EC said that it "categorically rejects any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature." It said that such a measure is "inherently anti-democratic."

The notice read, "Any action which denies the periodicity of elections, is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission."

The EC said that if not categorically contradicted, it has the potential to create "confusion" in other political formations.