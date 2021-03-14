Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP Sweeps Andhra’s Municipal Body Polls  

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday, 14 March had a sweeping victory in urban body elections in Andhra Pradesh, winning 74 out of 75 municipalities, reported NDTV. The trends also suggest that it may win in all the 12 corporations.

The candidates of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party have won in Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Tirupati, Ongole, and Guntur corporations.

As per reports, counting continues in Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam Corporation where the party has a good lead.