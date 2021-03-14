Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP Sweeps Andhra’s Municipal Body Polls  

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday, 14 March had a sweeping victory in urban body elections in Andhra Pradesh, winning 74 out of 75 municipalities, reported NDTV. The trends also suggest that it may win in all the 12 corporations.
The candidates of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party have won in Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Tirupati, Ongole, and Guntur corporations.
As per reports, counting continues in Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam Corporation where the party has a good lead.
Giving all the credit to the welfare schemes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ruling party said that it believes that the urban community has also supported its policies.
The elections in the state were held after two years of YSRCP governance.
As per PTI report based on poll panel sources, over 65 percent polling was reported in the elections on Wednesday.
The YSR Congress had already bagged Pulivendula, which is the Chief Minister's home constituency, Punganuru, Piduguralla, and Macherla municipalities unopposed.
YSRCP Spokesperson Ambati Rambabu in a statement said that the results strengthen the popularity of the government which has focused on welfare schemes. “The elections were held after two years of YSRCP governance and the results are a benchmark for the governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy”.
He further went on to say that the massive result is due to the implementation of welfare schemes by Reddy despite the pandemic.
“Apart from implementing welfare schemes, the Chief Minister also paved way for development of the urban bodies,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
