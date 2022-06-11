Rajya Sabha Polls: What’s the Future of Congress-JD(S) 'Alliance' in Karnataka?

As the Rajya Sabha elections to four seats in Karnataka concluded on Friday, 10 June, the Opposition seemed to be in disarray, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning three seats. As a bitter culmination to the weeks-long fight over the contentious fourth RS seat in the state, the Congress managed to win just one seat and the JD(S) ended up with none.

The BJP cemented its victory electing three of its members – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-turned-politician Jaggesh, and former MLC Lehar Singh Siroya, and the Congress elected senior leader Jairam Ramesh to the Rajya Sabha. The JD(S) failed in electing its candidate Kupendra Reddy.

But what does this say about the Opposition's prospects ahead of the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections in the state, where the BJP has been in power in 2019? While members of the Congress and JD(S) indicated that mending their strained relationship could be tough for the two parties in 2023, the BJP leaders said that their party is at an advantage because the Opposition has not got its act together. In fact, the BJP even thinks that the longstanding tiff between the Opposition parties could make the JD(S) lean towards the saffron party.