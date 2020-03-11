DK Shivakumar Appointed Karnataka Congress President

Shivakumar has steadily risen among the Congress ranks, and has previously helped in campaigning, strategising, and in 2018, convincing rebel Congress candidates in Telangana to withdraw their nominations.

He played a key role in the formation of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka, and in the 2019 Karnataka crisis, when 12 Congress MLAs resigned in a move to topple the government, Shivakumar was on-hand to help resolve the issue. His record shows consistency in overcoming crises, making him the go-to man for the Congress time and time again.

Former MLA Anil Chaudhary was also appointed President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday, ANI reported.