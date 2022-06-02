6 Students Suspended for Wearing Hijab in College in Karnataka's Uppinangady

The high court had dismissed the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijabs in colleges, stating that the garment was not part of the 'Essential Religious Practice' and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order against it.

In May, 13 students of Mangalore University were stopped from attending their classes as they were wearing the hijab. The students claimed that the high court's order was being misread and misquoted, as it did not mention uniforms for graduate-level students.

In April, two students, Aliya Assadi and Resham, enrolled in the Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, were not allowed to give their Pre-University exam (Class 12 board exams) and were asked to leave the examination hall for wearing the hijab.