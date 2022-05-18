Muslim Girls Double in Udupi Colleges in 15 Yrs; Will Hijab Ban Hinder Progress?

The number of Muslim girls attending pre-university (PU) colleges doubled in last 15 years in Udupi district, according to data compiled by the deputy director of Department of Pre-University (DDPU). During this period, the hijab was allowed in almost all private colleges and most government colleges in the district. Experts now fear that the enforcement of a hijab ban could affect the future of the education of Muslim girls and undo the strides made so far.

"This is a moment that could irreversibly affect the future of the education of Muslim girls in Udupi," says Idrees Hoode, a senior member of the Udupi Muslim Okkoota, a coalition of organisations representing the Muslim community in Udupi. "A lot of work went into encouraging Muslim girls to attend schools and colleges in the last 20 years. But now, we may have to start all over again," Idrees says.

What the Data Reveals

The data for Udupi collected by the DDPU showed that since 2005, the enrolment of Muslim girls in pre-university education was steadily increasing in Udupi district. While 674 Muslim girls were enrolled in PU colleges in the district in 2005, the number increased to 943 in 2010, 1,169 in 2015, and 1,446 in 2021.