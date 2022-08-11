Communal Clashes Kill Two in Karnataka's Koppal, Six Injured

Communal clashes in Karnataka’s Koppal on Thursday, 11 August, led to the deaths of two people while six were critically injured.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Communal clashes in Karnataka’s Koppal on Thursday, 11 August, led to the deaths of two people while six were critically injured.
Koppal Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said that the two deceased were identified as Pasha Veli and Venkappa. He added that all the injured are currently receiving treatment.
While there are claims that the violence ensued due to an interfaith love affair, the police are currently investigating and have not confirmed why the incident occurred.
Protests over the incident broke out in Koppal district.
SP Giri said, “Pasha Veli had gone to a shop this morning where he got into an argument with some other guys, before they eventually beat each other up.”
After the police rushed to the area to maintain law and order, Section 144 was imposed in the village for 10 days “as a precautionary measure.”
"We are filing an FIR, but law and order is priority," the police said.
Police deployment in the area.
The Koppal SP added, “We have deployed eight officers, about 70 members and have even called in KSRP reserve force.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)