Coimbatore Blast Case: What TN Police Says vs What Families of Accused Say

On 23 October 2022, when Coimbatore woke up to the news of a blast that took place in front of a temple in Kottaimedu, Maimun Begum asked her sons – Feroz (27) and Nawaz (25) to identify the person who died in the blast, she says.

"Looking at the car, a Maruti 800, my sons suspected that Jamesha Mubin could have been the one to have died. My sons had helped shift some household things from his house to his car on 22 October. I wanted them to report this to the police," Begum told The Quint.