Post Coimbatore Blast, Hindu & Muslim Leaders Come Together To Maintain Peace

Less than two weeks after a suspected terror blast shook Coimbatore's Kottaimedu, a delegation of Muslim leaders met the priests of Sangameswarar temple to extend a message of peace and brotherhood. The blast, which took place in a car parked outside the temple, on 23 October, was allegedly triggered by Jamesha Mubin, 29, who died in the explosion.

According to Coimbatore Police, who arrested six persons in connection with the case, the blast was intended to target the temple even though it did not cause the expected effect. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently probing the case, after taking over the investigation on 31 October 2022.