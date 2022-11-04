ADVERTISEMENT

Post Coimbatore Blast, Hindu & Muslim Leaders Come Together To Maintain Peace

At Kottaimedu Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore, Muslim community leaders met Hindu priests to extend support.

Nikhila Henry
Published
South India News
2 min read
Post Coimbatore Blast, Hindu & Muslim Leaders Come Together To Maintain Peace
i

Less than two weeks after a suspected terror blast shook Coimbatore's Kottaimedu, a delegation of Muslim leaders met the priests of Sangameswarar temple to extend a message of peace and brotherhood. The blast, which took place in a car parked outside the temple, on 23 October, was allegedly triggered by Jamesha Mubin, 29, who died in the explosion.

According to Coimbatore Police, who arrested six persons in connection with the case, the blast was intended to target the temple even though it did not cause the expected effect. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently probing the case, after taking over the investigation on 31 October 2022.

Also Read

Coimbatore Blast: Lone ‘Terror’ Plot of 2021, Silenced Wife & Childhood Friends

Coimbatore Blast: Lone ‘Terror’ Plot of 2021, Silenced Wife & Childhood Friends
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Quint, Abdul Hakkim of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said, "It is important to maintain peace in the city at the moment. We hope nothing like this happens in the future. All efforts are on to maintain brotherhood between communities." The priests at the temple did not speak to the media.

On 3 November, however, three priests of the temple, also known as Kottai Eswaran Temple, welcomed the Muslim delegation. The leaders of both the communities were seen exchanging pleasantries, sending the message that the blast was only a setback in the city which has been peaceful after the 1998 terror bombings.

Also Read

Coimbatore Car Blast Case: Troubled, Survivors Relive 1997 Riots & 1998 Bombings

Coimbatore Car Blast Case: Troubled, Survivors Relive 1997 Riots & 1998 Bombings
ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Coimbatore Appreciate Peace Effort

Residents of Coimbatore who have been living in fear since the alleged terror case came to light, welcomed the symbolic gesture that brought different communities together.

"We want life to go on smoothly. We hope the effort of community leaders to come together will lead to a peaceful future."
S Thirumurthy, Coimbatore Resident

The Coimbatore Police too have been holding meetings in the city to maintain peace. "We have been holding peace meetings to maintain law and order. The latest was held in the last week of October, after the blast took place," said V Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.

A resident of Coimbatore, VS Senthil said, "As a thorough investigation into the case is going on, we are relieved that all efforts are on to stop antisocial activities. We are happy that different communities too have come together."

The Coimbatore Police said their intelligence unit will continue to look into persons with violent criminal history to prevent untoward incidents.

Also Read

TN Recommends NIA Probe Into Coimbatore Car Blast; Suspects International Links

TN Recommends NIA Probe Into Coimbatore Car Blast; Suspects International Links

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×