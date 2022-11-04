Coimbatore Blast: Lone ‘Terror’ Plot of 2021, Silenced Wife & Childhood Friends

Nasarat Mubin, a 24-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman, is the reason why there is an National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into suspected terror links in Coimbatore car blast case.

Nasarat was married to Jamesha Mubin, the driver of Maruti 800 that burst into flames when an LPG cylinder went off in the car. Jamesha, 29, who allegedly triggered the blast, which took place in front of Kottaimedu Sangameswarar temple, died in the explosion.

At first, the blast was thought of as an accidental LPG explosion, however, the police soon discovered marbles and nails from the site, leading to suspicion that it could have been a bombing attempt.

Nasarat, with the help of a sign language interpreter, confirmed to the Coimbatore Police that when she visited Jamesha just “four days before” on 23 October – the day on which the blast took place – she had seen only one LPG cylinder in the house. She also told them that the house was near empty, with no cartons or vats around.