Post Coimbatore Blast, Hindu & Muslim Leaders Come Together To Maintain Peace

A delegation of Muslim leaders met the priests of Kottai Eswaran temple to extend solidarity after a blast took place in a car, parked outside the temple, on 23 October 2022.
(Image: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Less than two weeks after a suspected terror blast shook Coimbatore's Kottaimedu, a delegation of Muslim leaders met the priests of Sangameswarar temple to extend a message of peace and brotherhood. The blast, which took place in a car parked outside the temple, on 23 October, was allegedly triggered by Jamesha Mubin, 29, who died in the explosion.
According to Coimbatore Police, who arrested six persons in connection with the case, the blast was intended to target the temple even though it did not cause the expected effect. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently probing the case, after taking over the investigation on 31 October 2022.
Speaking to The Quint, Abdul Hakkim of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said, "It is important to maintain peace in the city at the moment. We hope nothing like this happens in the future. All efforts are on to maintain brotherhood between communities." The priests at the temple did not speak to the media.
On 3 November, however, three priests of the temple, also known as Kottai Eswaran Temple, welcomed the Muslim delegation. The leaders of both the communities were seen exchanging pleasantries, sending the message that the blast was only a setback in the city which has been peaceful after the 1998 terror bombings.
Residents of Coimbatore who have been living in fear since the alleged terror case came to light, welcomed the symbolic gesture that brought different communities together.
The Coimbatore Police too have been holding meetings in the city to maintain peace. "We have been holding peace meetings to maintain law and order. The latest was held in the last week of October, after the blast took place," said V Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.
A resident of Coimbatore, VS Senthil said, "As a thorough investigation into the case is going on, we are relieved that all efforts are on to stop antisocial activities. We are happy that different communities too have come together."
The Coimbatore Police said their intelligence unit will continue to look into persons with violent criminal history to prevent untoward incidents.
