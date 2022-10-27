NIA Takes Over Coimbatore Car Blast Case, Files FIR

In Coimbatore car blast case the Tamil Nadu state police have arrested six persons so far
(Image: Twitter)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 27 October took over the Coimbatore car blast case and registered a First Information Report (FIR).
The NIA was directed by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to start the probe in the case.
On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had recommended an NIA investigation into the case, considering the possibilities of alleged terror links transcending state borders and the likelihood of international connections.
Meanwhile, the police on Thursday, 27 October, arrested one more person in connection with the case.
The accused, identified as Afsar Khan (28), is a relative of the suspected mastermind Jameza Mubin who was charred to death in the explosion that took place in Coimbatore on 23 October.
Jameza Mubin, 25, an engineering graduate from Ukkadam, was driving a hatchback car with two LPG cylinders in the back, when one of them exploded inside his car near Kottai Eswaran temple. The other 35 kg commercial cylinder was reportedly found intact at the blast site. Vehicle nails, marbles, and other such material too were found in the car that exploded.
Upon searching Mubin’s place, the police recovered 75 kg of explosive raw materials – “low-intensive explosive material," including potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal, and sulphur – used for making country bombs.
Investigators probing the case have written to Amazon and Flipkart asking for details of potassium nitrate and sulphur consignments delivered to addresses in Coimbatore and nearby areas in the last two years, The Hindu reported.
He said Mubin and his close relatives, whose names were given as Azhar and Afzal, tried to mix the chemicals based on tutorials from YouTube. They had no professional training or exposure to make bombs, the media report read.
The Coimbatore Police on 25 October, had invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to book the accused.
Mubin was reportedly questioned by the NIA in 2019 over alleged links to ISIS. He was interrogated in a case regarding alleged links with a man in Kerala who was the suspected ringleader of the Colombo Easter bomb blasts that killed at least 250 people.
K Annamalai, state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted on Twitter:
Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan blamed intelligence failure for the car blast. She demanded that MK Stalin visit Coimbatore to create confidence among people over the law and order situation.