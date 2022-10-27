NIA Takes Over Coimbatore Car Blast Case, Files FIR

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 27 October took over the Coimbatore car blast case and registered a First Information Report (FIR).

The NIA was directed by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to start the probe in the case.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had recommended an NIA investigation into the case, considering the possibilities of alleged terror links transcending state borders and the likelihood of international connections.