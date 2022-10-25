Chennai Photographer Accused of Sexual Harassment Issues Apology on Instagram

Following a barrage of allegations of sexual harassment, a Chennai based photographer Prashanth Ravi, popularly known as Prashanth Bionic, has issued a statement of apology stating he feels "a great sense of regret and shame."

Ravi, in his post, however, claimed that he "never abused" his "position as a photographer or a professional to such ends."

Since 23 October, an aspiring fashion model had posted several screenshots of conversations with Ravi, in which he alleged shared obscene pictures and videos with her. The photographer has over three lakh followers on Instagram.

The Quint has reached out to Ravi for a comment. The article will be updated when he responds.