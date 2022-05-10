The Brutal Murder of a US-Return Couple Has Shaken Chennai: Here’s What Happened

On 8 May, Chennai woke up to the shocking news of a brutal double murder.

Srikanth (58) and his wife Anuradha (52) were found buried in the plot of their own farmhouse in ECR, soon after their return from the United States (US). The main accused in the case is their driver Krishna, a native of Nepal, who had been working for them for the past 10 years.

It has now emerged that their murder was an elaborate plan Krishna and his accomplice Ravi Rai had allegedly been hatching for over a month, and the murder was to loot Rs 40 crore, which, according to the police, was not even there in the first place.