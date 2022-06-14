Chennai Custodial Death: Family Refuses To Receive Body, SHRC Takes Note

File photo.
The family of 33-year-old Rajasekar, who died in police custody in Chennai on Sunday,12 June, refused to receive his body on Monday. Rajasekar was categorised as a ‘B category’ history-sheeter by the Sholavaram police and had around 30 cases against him.
He was picked up by Kodungaiyur police in connection with a jewellery theft case, and reportedly collapsed due to uneasiness during his questioning.
After he complained of uneasiness, Rajasekar was rushed to the Government Stanley hospital where he was declared as brought dead by doctors.
While the police have maintained that he had health issues and complications which led to his collapse, his family has alleged foul play.
When the media asked whether police arrested him in his house, she denied the claim. "They beat my son to death. Now, they’re saying he died in the police station. My son never had a seizure. I need justice and I won’t receive his dead body and I wouldn't go to the police station," his mother added.
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) also took note of the issue and sought a report from the Chennai police commissioner within four weeks.
Meanwhile, five police officers, including the inspector of Kodungaiyur police station, were suspended following the incident.
The suspended officers are Inspector George Miller Ponraj, Sub Inspector Kanniyappan, head constables Jayasekhar and Manivannan, and Grade I police constable Sathiyamoorthy.
The MKB Nagar police have registered a case under Section 176(1)(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with custodial death.
In addition to the inquiry by the magistrate, Assistant Commissioner Sembedu Babu has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case.
