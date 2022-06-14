Chennai Custodial Death: Family Refuses To Receive Body, SHRC Takes Note

The family of 33-year-old Rajasekar, who died in police custody in Chennai on Sunday,12 June, refused to receive his body on Monday. Rajasekar was categorised as a ‘B category’ history-sheeter by the Sholavaram police and had around 30 cases against him.

He was picked up by Kodungaiyur police in connection with a jewellery theft case, and reportedly collapsed due to uneasiness during his questioning.

After he complained of uneasiness, Rajasekar was rushed to the Government Stanley hospital where he was declared as brought dead by doctors.

While the police have maintained that he had health issues and complications which led to his collapse, his family has alleged foul play.