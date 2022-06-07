'Chaddi' Row Between Cong & BJP in Karnataka After Underwear Burning Protests

In the latest row between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Karnataka, workers of the Congress party burnt underwear at various places in Chitradurga and Chickmangaluru to protest against the BJP on Tuesday, 7 June.

The squabble began when members of the Congress' students wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI), burnt shorts of the kind associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) outside the Home of Education Minister BC Nagesh last week. The demonstration had been carried out to protest the 'saffronisation' of school textbooks.

"During a protest, we symbolically burnt one underwear – just one underwear. But the police and government made it a big issue and said we are trying to burn the house... So let's start a chaddi-burning campaign," Congress leader Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a press conference on Sunday.