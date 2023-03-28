BJP's Quota Debacle in Karnataka: Banjaras, Muslims Stir, Split Among Lingayats

Karnataka government's Cabinet decision to overhaul reservation system in the state has landed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in trouble, just days before Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May this year.

On 24 March, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a slew of changes in the reservation list for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Muslims. As per the new reservation regime, dominant castes Lingayats and Vokkaligas will each get additional two percent reservation within the BC list. The government scrapped 2B category reservation for Muslims to increase the quota for Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Also, six percent of reservation within the Scheduled Castes list was set aside for Madigas, and the rest was divided among other Dalit castes making sub-caste reservation mandatory in Karnataka.

The measures have now opened a pandora's box with a section of Panchamasali Lingayats, Muslims, and Dalits all protesting the BJP.