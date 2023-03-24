Karnataka Govt Ups Panchamasali, Vokkaliga Quota; Minority Reservation Slashed

What reservation do Panchamasalis get? Panchamasalis form about 80 percent of the Lingayat population, which in turn forms 17 percent of the state's population.

The community had staged a massive protest at Suvarna Soudha (Legislative Assembly) at Belagavi on 22 December 2022, demanding reclassification under 2A. With mounting pressure, the government has included this caste under 2D category of the BC list and increased the reservation for Lingayats from 5 percent to 7 percent.

Incidentally, Lingayats have been traditionally favouring the BJP in elections since mid-2000s.